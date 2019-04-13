Arvind Kejriwal, Dushyant Chautala seal Lok Sabha elections pact in Haryana

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday sealed a pre-election pact with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to contest together on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

As per the terms of the agreement, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will contest on three parliamentary seats while the JPP gets seven.

“Arvind is like my elder brother. We want the same kind of reform in the education and health sector for Haryana that is seen in Delhi after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power. We will fight the elections together against the BJP and the Congress,” said Dushyant Chautala, president of JJP.

Both the parties will form a joint co-ordination committee and come out with a vision document for Haryana.

“If AAP needs my support in other states, the JJP will support in campaigning.”

After the formal alliance with the AAP, Dushyant said that in the coming two to three days, the party will decide on its candidates from the seven seats in Haryana.

“Now Chappal, which is our symbol, and jhadu, which is AAP’s symbol, will defeat both the BJP and the Congress in Haryana in these elections,’’ he said.

It is learnt that the AAP is likely to contest in Gurugram, Faridabad and either Karnal or Ambala.

Kejriwal tweeted that the people of Haryana wanted this alliance.

“Congratulations to the people of Haryana. Together, we will defeat BJP and work for the development of Haryana,” the Delhi CM tweeted.

Gopal Rai lashes out at rivals

Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai stated that both the BJP and the Congress were working to weaken democracy.

“In the Jind bypoll, we did not field any candidate and decided to support the JJP’s candidate. The same plan will be followed in the 10 Lok Sabha seats,” he said.