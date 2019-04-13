'Can tainted politicians be custodians of truth?' Prashant Kishor hits back at Lalu 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi’s claim that Prashant Kishor had met her husband Lalu Prasad as an emissary of Nitish Kumar with the offer of a political realignment drew an angry rebuttal from the Kishor.

The JD(U) vice-president and poll-strategist challenged the jailed RJD chief for a debate, in full media glare, over the episode.

The ex-CM, who is also the RJDs national vice-president, stuck to her claims and challenged Kishor to seek permission from jail authorities in Ranchi and slug it out with her imprisoned husband, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

Those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth, Kishor, who joined the JD(U) less than a year ago, remarked in a tweet.

BJP MLA from Bankipore Nitin Navin came out in support of Kishor and accused the RJD of being involved in rumour-mongering.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Lalu Prasad and his family cannot live without power, so such kind of controversy is engineered.”

The RJD national spokesperson and MP (RS) Manoj Jha took a jibe at Kishor and said: “PK is speaking nothing but ‘a script’, prepared at 1 Anne Marg”.

Rabri Devi, who is the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, had made the explosive claim that Kishor was sent by Kumar with the offer that the RJD and the JD(U) merge together and the entity thus form declare its own Prime Ministerial candidate ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.