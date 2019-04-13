Congress fields Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, candidates for Vidisha and Rajgarh also declared

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former union minister and Congress national general secretary in-charge for West UP, Jyotiraditya Scindia will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Guna seat of Madhya Pradesh – which he has been representing since 2002.

The Congress declared seven candidates for the LS polls on Friday. Three of the declared candidates are for seats of MP, where the Congress has returned recently to power after 15 years.

Much on expected lines Scindia, the four-time sitting MP has been fielded from Guna seat, which is considered the pocket-borough of Scindia royal family of Gwalior.

Out of the 20 elections and by-elections to the seat since 1952, 14 polls have been won members of the Scindia family. Senior most member of the family, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia (among founder members of BJP) won the seat six times (as Congress candidate in 1957 and as Swatantra Party candidate in 1967), her son Madhavrao Scindia four times (once as Bhartiya Jan Sangh candidate, once as independent and twice as Congress candidate) and four times by grandson and sitting Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

With this speculation about the possibility of Scindia contesting from any other seat (Gwalior or Indore) have been put to rest.

The Congress declared two other candidates from MP, including Mona Sustani from Rajgarh seat and Shailendra Patel from Vidisha seat.

While Mona Sustani is considered close to ex-CM and Congress candidate from Bhopal seat Digvijaya Singh’s camp, Shailendra Patel is an ex-MLA from Ichhawar seat of Sehore district. Patel had lost the 2018 assembly polls to ex-MP minister and BJP candidate Karan Singh Verma from Ichhawar.

With this the Congress till now has declared 25 candidates for 29 seats strong MP. Candidates for Gwalior, Indore, Dhar and Bhind constituencies are yet to be declared by the party, which won just two seats in 2014 general elections.