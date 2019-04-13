Gurgaon: Toll plaza employee assaulted, dragged on car bonnet

By PTI

GURGAON: A toll plaza employee was reportedly assaulted and dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly eight kilometres on NH-8 Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at around 12.40 pm when the victim, Ashok Kumar, tried to stop an Innova car at Kherki Daula toll plaza, they said.

"The car with four occupants, in a bid to run away without paying toll tax, hit the boom barrier," DCP Rajesh Singh said.

#WATCH Haryana: A car driver dragged a toll plaza employee on his car's bonnet in Gurugram when asked to stop at toll plaza.Victim says,"Car driver dragged me for 5-6km on his car's bonnet on a speed of about 100 km/hr. He said,'You'll stop my car?Even police doesn't stop my car' pic.twitter.com/Wz9kMOs8uu — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

"Kumar came out of the booth and the errant driver hit him hard following which he fell on the bonnet. The driver then pressed the accelerator paddle," he said.

The victim in his statement said that he saved himself by holding the car's wipers.

"The accused persons took Kumar to an isolated place some eight kilometers in Manesar. They then assaulted him. One of them, Sumit Singh, also threatened him with dire consequence if he approached police," the officer said.

"The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Efforts are on to trace the culprits," he added.