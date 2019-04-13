Home Nation

'Inaccurate, mischievous attempt to disinform': MoD dismisses Anil Ambani's tax waiver report

As per a Le Monde report, France waived taxes worth 143.7 million euros to a French-registered telecom subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications in 2015 after Rafale deal.

Published: 13th April 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation

Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation (File | AFP)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Defence ministry on Saturday clarified that any connections drawn between the tax issue and the Rafale matter is "totally inaccurate, tendentious and a mischievous attempt to disinform".

The Ministry was responding to a French daily's report that the France government waived taxes worth 143.7 million euros owed by a local subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance Global Comm Limited in 2015, around the same time when India was negotiating the Rafale aircraft deal.

Reliance Atlantic Flag France was investigated by French tax authorities and found liable to pay 60 million euros in taxes for the period 2007 to 2010.

After another investigation for the period 2010 to 2012, they were asked for an additional tax demand of 91 million euros in taxes.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said, "We have seen reports drawing conjectural connection between tax exemption to a private company and procurement of Rafale fighter jets by the Government of India.  Neither the period of the tax concession nor the subject matter of the concession relates even remotely to the Rafale procurement concluded during the tenure of the present Government".

Meanwhile, Anil Ambani's firm Reliance Communication denied any favouritism or gain from tax settlement.

During the period under consideration by the French Tax Authorities - 2008-2012, which is nearly 10 years ago, Flag France had an operating loss of Rs 20 crore (Euro 2.7 million).

French tax authorities had raised a tax demand of over Rs 1100 crore for the same period.

As per the French tax settlement process as per law, a mutual settlement agreement was signed to pay Rs 56 crore as a final settlement," the company said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale Rafale deal Anil Ambani Narendra Modi Reliance French tax Tax cut Le Monde report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp