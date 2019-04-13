INTERVIEW | People need not be told who I am: SP Singh Baghel

By Express News Service

UP minister SP Singh Baghel has replaced Ram Katheria as the BJP candidate for the Agra Lok Sabha seat. The three-time former MP speaks to Pushkar Banakar about his chances in the upcoming elections in the city of the Taj Mahal.

There have been reports of infighting in the BJP with incumbent MP Katheria being shifted to Etawah. Has this affected your chances?

Elections are won by people’s votes. I have done so much for the people of Agra in the past that there is no chance of me losing. I will win with a big majority. I have been staying in Agra for the past 15 years and I will be rewarded for my good work.

The SP and BSP have formed an alliance. Has this made it tougher for you to convince people to vote for you?

Who are the candidates against me? People do not know them. My work will give me a victory. No alliance can stop the BJP from winning. Also, a credible leader like Narendra Modi only enhances our chances.

The BJP is seen as an anti-Muslim party. Agra constituency has a significant Muslim population. Do you think this will act as a deterrent?

I have worked for everyone. I have helped Muslims get passports and organized Haj for a lot of them. They know me and they trust me. I am actually happy that Muslims are in numbers here. My victory will only dispel the myth that the BJP is an anti-Muslim party.

What steps have you taken to ensure that farmers don’t turn against BJP?

This stretch has a lot of potato farmers. I have done so much in the past for them that they used to call me ‘aloo MP’. The farmers are pro-Baghel.

I do not see any hoardings of the BJP in Agra but there are hoardings of the Mahagathbandhan and the Congress candidates. Why is that so?

My work speaks for me. People do not need to be reminded who I am.