Jallianwala Bagh massacre centenary: Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh pay floral tributes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amrinder Singh on Saturday paid homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Wala Bagh massacre at the national memorial in Amritsar on Saturday.

March 13, 2019, marks the centenary year of the gruesome incident. "The cost of freedom must never ever be forgotten. We salute the people of India who gave everything they had for it. Jai Hind," The Congres president later wrote in the visitor's book.

Rahul and CM Amrinder laid floral wreaths and stood in silence at the historic Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial here to respect those who sacrificed their lives in Indian freedom struggle hundred years ago. The incident is known as one of the worst bloodbaths in India’s pre-independence history.

While British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith who also paid his homage at the memorial and wrote in the visitors' book, "The events of the Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago today reflects a shameful act in British-Indian history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. I am pleased today that the UK and India have and remain committed to developing further 21st-century partnership."

AICC Punjab Incharge Asha Kumari, president PPCC Sunil Jakhar, Cabinet Ministers Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were among those who paid their homage to the martyrs. As part of the various events being organized by the Punjab Government to mark the historic occasion, Amarinder on reaching the city yesterday, along with Governor VPS Badnore had joined people in paying homage to the martyrs with a historic candlelight march.

Prime Minister Narinder Modi also paid homage to the martyrs while he visited the memorial. He also later took to Twitter and said, "Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of.’’

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his grief over the incident remembering the martyrs.

A 100 years ago today, our beloved freedom fighters were martyred at Jallianwala Bagh. A horrific massacre, a stain on civilisation, that day of sacrifice can never be forgotten by India. At this solemn moment, we pay our tribute to the immortals of Jallianwala #PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/tNt0v5aFWv

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2019

While Rahul Gandhi arrived in Amritsar late on Friday night and was received at the airport by Amarinder and from there both leaders went from there straight to the Golden Temple, where they paid their respects at the Akal Takht Sahib- the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.