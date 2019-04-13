Lok Sabha elections 2019: Maneka Gandhi gets notice for her anti-Muslim remarks in UP

Home Nation

During a rally in UP's Sultanpur on Friday, the senior BJP leader and Union Minister said that she would not be responsive towards the Muslims' requests if they don't vote for her in the election.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi received a show-cause notice from the District Magistrate of UP's Sultanpur on Saturday, from where she is contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2019, for saying on camera that she would not be responsive towards the Muslims' requests if they don't vote for her in the polls.

A report has also been sent to the Election Commission in this regard, sources said.
 
"The Election Commission has taken cognisance of the matter. District Magistrate, Sultanpur has issued a show-cause notice to her and a report has been sent to the poll body," BR Tiwari, Additional Chief Election Officer said.

While addressing a rally in Turabkhani village in her parliamentary constituency, the Union Minister said that she was winning by people’s support.

“If this victory will come to me without the support of Muslims, I will not like it. I will be hurt,” she stated.

“If Muslims come to me asking for work, then I will think let it be, how does it matter? After all, a giving job is also a deal,” she said, adding that voters from the minority community needed to understand that she was not among those who would continue to work for everyone and getting befooled in the election.

“I will win with or without your (Muslims) support. In Pilibhit I worked for everyone without any discrimination. You have to decided if you want to support or not. If you need my services, do vote for me else no need of that," the Union Minister further added.

After her comments went viral on social media and sparked outrage, the BJP leader later on Friday, clarified that her words had been twisted.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE 

"I love Muslims and I had myself called a meeting of the BJP's minority cell. I only meant to say that I am winning the elections and their participation would be like 'daal pe chaunka'."

However, the Congress party on Friday moved the Election Commission against Maneka for her remarks.

A Congress delegation comprising Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Randeep Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil, made the representations to the EC and demanded immediate action.

"The Congress raised the issue of the remarks made by Maneka Gandhi with EC," Surjewala told reporters.

The party demanded that an FIR be registered against Maneka and cancel her nomination, Surjewala said.

(With Inputs from agencies and ENS)

