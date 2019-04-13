TNIE Podcasts: Decoding fake news during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Shubhendu Deshmukh By

Online Desk

The election season has just begun. But fake news has already made its way to thousands of WhatsApp groups which are funded, controlled and run by political parties. When it comes to debunking fake news, the first name that comes to mind is Alt News.

Pratik Sinha, the founder of the fact-checking website, is a software engineer who has been exposing fake news from 2017. He recently co-authored a book titled ‘India Misinformed’ along with neuro-scientist Sumaiya Shaikh and Arjun Sidharth.

In an exclusive interview to TNIE, Sinha and Shaikh spoke on various aspects of fake news. So listen to this first part of this interview which analyses the impact of the menace on the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and how it can be tackled.