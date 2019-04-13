Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says BJP trying to gain political advantage by using religion

Mamata Banerjee hit out at armed Ram Navami rallies taken out at BJP at various part of the state and accused BJP of trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Bengal.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SILIGURI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday hit out at BJP for trying to gain political advantage by using religion as a tool to mislead people.

She hit out at armed Ram Navami rallies taken out at BJP at various part of the state and accused BJP of trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Bengal.

"The BJP is misleading the people in the name of religion. Ahead of elections they are using it as a tool to divide the masses in Bengal. The culture of Bengal never supports the politics of violence. They are taking out rallies with swords and mace," Banerjee said at an election rally in Darjeeling in support of TMC candidate Amar Singh Rai.

"Whose throat do you want to slit with swords? Whose head do you want to smash with the mace? " Banerjee questioned while addressing a rally in favour of party's Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat candidate Amar Singh Rai.

The chief minister reiterated that she will not allow NRC in West Bengal.

"They (BJP) say that they will conduct NRC in Bengal. But I assure you that I will not allow it in my state," she added.

Banerjee also took a jibe at the saffron party and said she has fielded a 'bhumiputra' (son of the soil) from the Darjeeling seat, unlike the BJP, which has nominated a candidate who hails from Manipur.

"It's sad that the BJP could not find a candidate in Darjeeling and had to bring someone from Manipur to fight the election," she added.

Asserting that BJP will not return to power at the Centre, she claimed that it will not WIN seats in many states.

West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, third highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80 and Maharashtra's 48.

