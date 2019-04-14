Border Personnel Meeting between armies of China and India held in eastern Ladakh

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) was Sunday held between the armies of India and China in the eastern Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Baisakhi, a defence spokesman said.

The meeting was followed by a ceremonial address comprising an exchange of greetings, wishes and vote of thanks, the official said.

"A ceremonial border personnel meeting (BPM) on the occasion of Baisakhi festival was conducted today at the Indian BPM huts at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points in eastern Ladakh," he said.

The official said the Indian delegation was led by Brig V K Purohit and Col Prashant Rana, while the Chinese delegation was led by Senior Col Yin Hong Chen and Col Song Zhang Li.

The ceremonial BPM commenced with saluting the respective national flags by the delegation members, he said.

The address reflected a mutual desire of maintaining peace and improving relations at the functional level, the spokesman added.