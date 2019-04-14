Home Nation

Border Personnel Meeting between armies of China and India held in eastern Ladakh

The meeting was followed by a ceremonial address comprising an exchange of greetings, wishes and vote of thanks, the official said.

Published: 14th April 2019 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of Army soldiers patrol in the snow bound way to frontier region of Ladakh .(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) was Sunday held between the armies of India and China in the eastern Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Baisakhi, a defence spokesman said.

The meeting was followed by a ceremonial address comprising an exchange of greetings, wishes and vote of thanks, the official said.

"A ceremonial border personnel meeting (BPM) on the occasion of Baisakhi festival was conducted today at the Indian BPM huts at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points in eastern Ladakh," he said.

The official said the Indian delegation was led by Brig V K Purohit and Col Prashant Rana, while the Chinese delegation was led by Senior Col Yin Hong Chen and Col Song Zhang Li.

The ceremonial BPM commenced with saluting the respective national flags by the delegation members, he said.

The address reflected a mutual desire of maintaining peace and improving relations at the functional level, the spokesman added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-China Border Border Personnel Meeting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp