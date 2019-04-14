Home Nation

Case filed against Smriti Irani for submitting 'wrong' information in election affidavit

In the 2014 general elections, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani by a margin of around one lakh votes.

Published: 14th April 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Smriti Irani files her nomination papers for Amethi Lok Sabha seat ahead of general elections in Amethi. (Photo | PTI)

BJP leader Smriti Irani files her nomination papers for Amethi Lok Sabha seat ahead of general elections in Amethi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: A case was filed against Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani here on Saturday for allegedly submitting wrong information in her election affidavit.

The case was filed by Tauheed Siddiqui, Chairman of the city's Congress Minority Cell.

"Smriti Irani had submitted her nomination affidavit for the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections to the Election Commission, stating that she had completed her degree in Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Delhi in 1994 but now in her affidavit for 2019 Lok Sabha election, it is mentioned that she has not completed her degree," Siddiqui said in his complaint.

Accusing the Union Minister of lying to the Election Commission, Siddiqui said: "She has lied to the EC and has also submitted the affidavit of her lie which seems to be a complete forgery and is an act of betrayal."

Siddiqui demanded proper investigation and "suitable" action against Smriti Irani."

"I want to bring to your kind notice that I am filing an FIR against Smriti Zubin Irani and I request you to do proper investigation against her and take suitable actions," he demanded.

Union Minister Irani on Thursday filed her nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha election.

Rahul Gandhi, a three-time Member of Parliament from Amethi, had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.

In the 2014 general elections, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani by a margin of around one lakh votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Irani election affidavit Lok Sabha elections 2019 Amethi parliamentary constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp