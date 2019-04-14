Home Nation

Chaudhary Birender Singh resigns from Modi cabinet as son gets Hisar BJP ticket

Meanwhile, the BJP is fielding Arvind Sharma from Rohtak parliamentary seat who recently joined the BJP after quitting from the Congress. 

Published: 14th April 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: IAS officer Brijendra Singh (46), son of Union steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh will contest on a BJP ticket from Hisar in Haryana. With this, the saffron party has announced all its ten candidates from the Jatland. 

Soon after his son got the ticket, the Union minister announced his retirement from active politics, thus ending his four-decade-long political career. Singh has said that he had written a letter to the BJP National President Amit Shah and has offered to resign from the cabinet and Rajya Sabha. "Every politician needs to follow a certain ideology. I feel it is a message to those to end dynastic politics,’’ he said. Chaudhary Birender Singh had joined the BJP in 2014 after his decades-old association with the Congress.



A 1998-batch IAS officer, Brijendra Singh who is currently posted as managing director, Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation (HAFED) had addressed state-level farmers meet in Jind in December 2018. This was seen as an indication of his keenness to foray into electoral politics. His father Birender was reportedly seeking ticket for him from Sonipat.

Meanwhile, the BJP also announced the candidate Rohtak parliamentary seat today. The party has fielded
Arvind Sharma who recently joined the BJP after quitting from the Congress. The local leaders are reportedly irked over this and have raised their objections over an 'outsider' being given the ticket.

TAGS
Chaudhary Birender Singh Brijendra Singh BJP ticket Hisar Lok sabha seat Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019

