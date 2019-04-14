Home Nation

Chhattisgarh seeks EC nod for judicial probe in Dantewada attack that killed BJP MLA

The opposition BJP calling the Maoist attack, just couple of days ahead of the polling in Bastar Lok Sabha seat, as a political conspiracy and has demanded a CBI investigation into it.

Published: 14th April 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to institute a judicial probe into the killing of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four policemen in a powerful IED blast triggered by the Maoists in strife-torn Dantewada district, south Bastar, on April 9.

The state government has sought permission from the Election Commission (EC). The secretary (General Administration Department) Rita Shandilya has sent a letter in this context to the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) in Raipur.

The CEO Subrat Sahoo has forwarded the state government's plea to the Central Election Commission seeking the consent.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

“We will wait for the approval of the EC to constitute a judicial probe into the incident,” the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

The opposition BJP calling the Maoist attack, just couple of days ahead of the polling in Bastar Lok Sabha seat, as a political conspiracy and has demanded a CBI investigation into it.

The Naxals issuing the statement last Friday, took responsibility for the assassination of Mandavi calling the killing a retaliation to avenge the deaths of their senior cadres at the hands of security forces in Dantewada, the assembly segment represented by the slain BJP MLA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
naxal attack IED blast judicial probe EC nod Chhattisgarh government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp