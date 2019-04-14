Even Mayawati is showing faith in Bajrang Bali now: Yogi Adityanath

By ANI

MAINPURI: Despite having received a notice by the Election Commission for making speeches which allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday invoked religion to seek votes.

"Those who did not recognise Shri Ram and Shri Krishna are now coming to the shelter of Bajrang Bali," said Chief Minister Adityanath, while hitting out at his political rivals. "Even (BSP president) Mayawati is showing faith in Bajrang Bali now," Yogi said.

He criticised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for saying Muslims have the first right on the resources of the country. "The Congress has always practiced politics in the name of religion."

The Chief Minister said that the BJP led Central government has worked for the development of all.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government has worked for the policy of development for all. BJP government has given houses, toilets and cooking gas connections to the poor people," Yogi said.

"As a result of those initiatives, walls of caste have been broken. Something which was impossible for SP, BSP, and Congress was made possible by Prime Minister Modi," he claimed.

Asserting that the BJP government has given a befitting reply to terrorism and terrorists, he said: "Congress dislikes it when China and Pakistan are attacked. Congress has prepared its manifesto only for anti-nationals."

The Chief Minister also claimed that SP, BSP, RLD and Congress won't be able to open their accounts on eight seats, polling for which was held on April 11.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said: "The flag of SP means the flag of goons. The flag of BSP means the flag of corruption."

The Chief Minister also claimed that the people of the country want to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country again. He also urged the people to ask RLD chief Ajit Singh where he was when riots were taking place in Muzaffarnagar.

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday sent notices to BSP chief Mayawati and UP Adityanath for their speeches delivered in Deoband in Saharanpur on April 7 and 9 respectively, which allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct.

The two leaders were issued notice under Sub-Section (3) of Section 123 of the Representation of the People's Act.

The commission in its notice to them also reminded them that the Supreme Court through a judgement in 2017 had ordered that religion and caste cannot be used by anyone while making any statement during electioneering or otherwise.

The Lok Sabha polls for 80 seats in the state are scheduled to be held in all seven phases. Eight seats went for polling in the first phase on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.