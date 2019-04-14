Home Nation

Hurriyat leader held with Rs 14 lakh cash at Srinagar airport

Aga Syed Hasan Mosavi, a noted Shia leader, was briefly detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police after he landed here from Delhi with the cash of Rs 14.38 lakh.

Published: 14th April 2019

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Hurriyat leader was intercepted at the Srinagar airport on Sunday for allegedly carrying over Rs 14 lakh "unaccounted" cash, officials said.

Aga Syed Hasan Mosavi, a noted Shia leader, was briefly detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police after he landed here from Delhi with the cash of Rs 14.38 lakh.

It is suspected to be unaccounted and has been seized in view of the election season, the officials said.

The case has been transferred to the Income Tax Department and Mousavi has been summoned before an investigating tax officer on Monday, the officials said.

The Income Tax Department is looking to ascertain the source of the cash, which is primarily believed to be from a Shia organisation based in Iran, the officials added.

