Ranchi diary

For the first time in Jharkhand, there will be a complete ban on the consumption of tobacco in and around 100 metres of polling booths.

Published: 14th April 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Tobacco-free polling stations

For the first time in Jharkhand, there will be a complete ban on the consumption of tobacco in and around 100 metres of polling booths. Boards, posters and wall paintings declaring polling stations as tobacco-free zones will be put up. Deputy Commissioners have issued an order in this regard. Teams will be formed which will keep an eye on people consuming tobacco products near booths and take action against them.

Approval for 57 ITI centres in Jharkhand 

Finally, the Centre has given its approval for the proposal of setting up 57 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Jharkhand.  The proposal has been pending for 17 years. With this, a total of 11,000 students, passing out from there, will be able to get job opportunities in different government and private organisations such as Steel Authority of India, Coal India Limited, ONGC and GAIL etc. Directorate General (Training) of the Government of India has informed Director (Training) Jagat Narayan Prasad by writing to him.  Industrial Training Institutes and Industrial Training Centres are post-secondary schools to provide training in various trades.  

Tight security for Ram Navami

More than 3,000 police and security personnel have been deployed in Ranchi to ensure there is no law and order problem when the Ram Navami procession is taken out on Saturday. Magistrates have also been deployed. In order to maintain peace, Ranchi has been divided into 10 zones deploying one magistrate in each one. 10 separate police squads have also been formed to assist the magistrates. A close vigil was kept on the procession through drone cameras and quick response teams were also deployed after identifying the sensitive areas.     

Chief Justice Aniruddha Bose to be SC Judge   

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Aniruddha Bose as a judge of the Supreme Court. The other name recommended is Justice AS Bopanna, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. Justice Aniruddha Bose was appointed as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court on January 19, 2004, and was elevated as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court on August 11, 2018. Justice Bose stands at number 12 in the combined seniority of High Court Judges on all India basis.

