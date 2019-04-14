Home Nation

'Removed documentary content on NaMo TV', says BJP in letter to poll panel

Officials at the Delhi CEO office said that parties only specify whether the content is for social media or TV and not whether it will go on any particular channel.

Published: 14th April 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two days after the Election Commission directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the BJP on Saturday wrote to the Delhi poll body that "documentary content" has been removed from the channel, officials said.

An official of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office said the BJP replied in the afternoon and said they will not run any content that was "not certified" or "returned" by the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC).

The party also said the documentary content that was being earlier aired by the channel is not being aired anymore.

The CEO's office Saturday also directed the party to ensure that all videos played on NaMo TV bear the certification number given by it.

Officials at the CEO office said that parties only specify whether the content is for social media or TV and not whether it will go on any particular channel.

Keeping this in mind, the party has been directed to ensure that the content played on NaMo TV bears the certification ID.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Election Commission had on Thursday said since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.

Following the EC's directive, the CEO of Delhi wrote to the BJP to ensure that all political content not approved be removed.

"As a precautionary measure, two officials have been deployed to watch NaMo TV and monitor its content," officials had said.

An official said political parties usually submit audiovisual content for pre-certification, without specifying on which platform it will be aired.

The content may be aired during a rally or on the party's website, he said.

After the Congress filed a complaint with the poll panel about the channel disturbing the level playing field, the EC had asked the Delhi CEO to file a report on the issue.

The Delhi CEO approved the logo of NaMo TV, which the BJP said was part of the NaMo App that it owns, but did not "certify" the content as it contained old speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NaMo TV BJP Election Commission Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp