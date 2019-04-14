Home Nation

EC to rope in smartphone-armed citizens to fight election offenses, fake news

EC has offered about a dozen mobile apps to help people report cash giveaways, voter intimidation and fabricated news shared on social media.

Published: 14th April 2019

Voters prepare to vote at a polling station during the first phase of voting for national elections in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, India, on April 11. (Bloomberg)

By Bloomberg

The Election Commission of India has asked the country's 400 million smartphone users to get engaged in the fight against corruption and fake news during  electioneering as the world’s most populous democracy goes to the polls.

The EC has offered about a dozen mobile applications to help people document and report election violations such as cash giveaways and voter intimidation, as well as fabricated news reports shared on social media and chat platforms. Voting started on on April  and will run more than five weeks before the results are announced on May 23.

More than 70,000 campaign violations have already been reported using the cVigil app, which is available on the commission’s website, and more than two-thirds of the reports have been found valid, according to the watchdog’s latest data. It’s not immediately clear how many reports of fake news have been received.

The election watchdog has a permanent staff of only about 400 people to monitor India’s far-flung polls, which could draw as many as 900 million voters. The commission also enlists several million local residents, from teachers to police officers, to help out.

Still, they can’t compete with the surveillance power of the citizenry in one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets. When a violation is reported, area watchdog staff or their enlistees investigate.

Some of the more notable results so far include seizure of more than 34.7 million rupees ($498,000) found in a bag on a government bus and another 18 million rupees recovered from vehicles parked at a government guest house.

Like many countries, India has struggled with fake news, but a recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that 39 per cent said mobile phones had been a positive influence on politics, while 21 per cent said they believed they had been a bad influence.

Last month, the watchdog met representatives of social media companies -- including WhatsApp Inc., Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. -- and asked them to establish deterrents, including punitive action against those misusing their platforms.

