Home Nation

WATCH | Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav mocks PM Narendra Modi via dubsmash video

Narendra Modi's voice saying 'Every Indian will get Rs 15-20 lakh' is vividly audible in the video in which Lalu Prasad is seen lip-syncing clad in a grey t-shirt.

Published: 14th April 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav (L) and PM Narendra Modi

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav (L) and PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the heated Lok Sabha poll campaigns making the rounds on social media, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav shared an old dubsmash video of himself mouthing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words promising "achche din" back in 2014.

Mocking the Prime Minister, Yadav shared the 17-second video on Twitter on Saturday, captioning it "Muft mei le lo 15 lakh, achche din aur jumla" which roughly translates to "Take for free Rs 15 lakh, good days and campaign rhetoric".

Modi's voice saying "Every Indian will get Rs 15-20 lakh" is vividly audible in the video in which Lalu Prasad is seen lip-syncing clad in a grey t-shirt.

The video, that has already gathered 1,600 comments, 2,500 re-tweets and 12,000 likes on Twitter, is aimed at reminding the people about Modi's 2014 promises of ushering better days and providing financial benefits to the people if his party was voted to power.

Since then, the opposition has not missed any opportunity to taunt Modi, accusing him of failing to keep his words inspite of being elected as the Prime Minister of the nation.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections commenced with much enthusiasm on April 11, spreading across 91 constituencies in 20 states and Union Territories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar   Lalu Prasad Yadav Narendra Modi Dubsmash Lalu Dubsmash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp