After 'no vote no job' remark Maneka Gandhi now distributes villages in 'ABCD' categories

Maneka Gandhi has come up with vote share wise distribution of categories for developmental work in villages.

Published: 15th April 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has once again stirred controversy when she announced a categorical approach to be followed after elections for rewarding the voters.

As per an India Today report, Maneka Gandhi has come up with vote share wise distribution of categories for developmental work in villages. The villages where BJP receives 80 per cent of the votes to will come under A, those with 60 per cent will be placed under B. Similarly those with 50 per cent and 30 per cent come under C and D category. Based on the 'ABCD' category the priority of the developmental work will be decided. 

As per the category system, the villages will be prioritised for developmental work based on the category they belong to. The report quoted Maneka Gandhi saying that 80 per cent of the work will be done for category A villages, then 60 per cent for the rest of the people.

The remarks comes just day after her video of telling muslim voters that they will not receive any help if they didn't vote for her went viral.

