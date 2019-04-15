Home Nation

Azam Khan should not be allowed to contest polls: Jaya Prada

The actor-turned-politician's remark comes a day after Khan while addressing a rally, claimed that the former wears Khaki underwear.

Published: 15th April 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Jaya Prada

Rampur MP Jaya Prada (File | EPS)

By ANI

RAMPUR: Film actress and Rampur BJP candidate Jaya Prada on Monday said Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan should not be allowed to contest the ensuing elections, adding that his "vulgar remarks" will not deter her from contesting polls from Rampur.

The actor-turned-politician's remark comes a day after Khan while addressing a rally, claimed that the former wears "Khaki underwear."

"If he (Khan) thinks I will leave Rampur due to his fear, his comments cannot deter me. And I will not leave Rampur," Jaya told reporters here. "He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There will be no place for women in society."

The BJP leader also said she will defeat Khan in the parliamentary elections, adding that this is not the first time he is making such remarks.

"Do you not have a mother, daughter or wife at home? Do you behave with them like this? Azam Khan sahab, you listen. I will fight and win the polls. I will tell you who is Jaya Prada after winning the elections," said a visibly angry Jaya.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Questioning SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's silence on Khan's remark, she said, "I consider Akhilesh as my younger brother. But what did he do when Azam was using these type of words against me?"

In Rampur, Khan had said on Sunday, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

However, the SP leader, while speaking to ANI later in the day, said he did not name anyone and would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proved guilty.

"I was a nine-time MLA from Rampur and been a minister. I know what to say. If anyone proves that I have named anyone and insulted anyone by name, I will step back from the elections," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Jaya Prada Samajwadi Party BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp