Cabinet approves five GSLV flights during 2021-24

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the ongoing GSLV continuation programme phase 4 consisting of five GSLV flights during 2021-24.

This will enable the launch of 2-tonne class of satellites for geo-imaging, navigation, data relay communication and space sciences, according to an official statement.

The fund requirement is Rs 2,729 crore and includes the cost of five GSLV vehicles, essential facility augmentation, programme management and launch campaign along with additional funds required for meeting the scope of ongoing GSLV continuation programme.

The GSLV Continuation Programme phase 4 will meet the launch requirement of satellites for providing critical satellite navigation services, data relay communication for supporting the Indian human spaceflight programme and the next interplanetary mission to Mars.

The programme will meet the demand for the launch of two satellites per year with participation by the industry.