By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named another seven candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, fielding Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur.

The party has denied ticket to Sant Kabir Nagar MP Sharad Tripathi, who thrashed BJP legislator Rakesh Baghel with shoes at an official meeting in the district.

The party has replaced him with Praveen Nishad, the Samajwadi Party MP from Gorakhpur who had recently joined the BJP.