Maharashtra BJP MLA booked for 'vote two times' appeal at rally

Published: 15th April 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Manda Mhatre

BJP MLA Manda Mhatre. (Photo | Twitter @mandamhatre)

By PTI

THANE: An offence has been registered against BJP MLA Manda Mhatre here in Maharashtra for her alleged remarks asking people to vote two times, police said Monday.

The ruling party legislator allegedly made the remarks, which violate the model code of conduct in force for the April-May Lok Sabha polls, while speaking in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai Sunday, an official said.

The MLA from the Belapur assembly constituency in Thane district was campaigning for Shiv Sena-BJP alliance candidates for the Lok Sabha Rajan Vichare (Thane) and Narendra Patil (Satara).

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Addressing the rally, Mhatre allegedly said people should cast their votes two times as voting in Satara is scheduled on April 23 and in Thane on April 29.

Several of those gathered at the rally originally hailed from Satara in western Maharashtra, but worked in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

People should use their right of voting everywhere, she said.

"After her speech, a complaint was filed by officials of the Election Commission following which an offence under IPC sections 171 D (personation at elections) and 171 F (punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) was registered against Mhatre," he said.

"An offence was registered against the MLA on the complaint of the Election Commission officials," said Sudhakar Pathare, DCP (Zone-I).

The MLA, in her speech, made a statement about double voting, Pathare said, adding further probe is underway.

TAGS
BJP MLA vote two times Lok Sabha election 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019

