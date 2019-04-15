Home Nation

Maharashtra BJP MLA booked for 'vote two times' appeal during campaign speech

The MLA asked the attendees of the rally, most of whom were from Satara, to go and vote in their hometown before they return to vote for Thane's Shiv Sena candidate.

By PTI

THANE: A case was registered against BJP MLA Manda Mhatre for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in force since March 10 for the April-May Lok Sabha polls, a Thane polling official said Monday.

Mhatre, while speaking at a rally in Shetkari Samaj Hall in Koparkhairane in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, asked people to vote two times.

She asked the gathering, several of whom hailed from Satara but worked here, to go to their hometown and cast their votes for the BJP-Shiv Sena Satara Lok Sabha candidate Narendra Patil and then return here to vote on April 29 for Thane Shiv Sena candidate and sitting MP Rajan Vichare.

Mhatre is the BJP MLA from Belapur seat in Navi Mumbai.

An official release from the Thane election office Monday said an offence had been registered under sections 171D and 171F, both dealing with personation in elections, of the Indian Penal Code.

The case has been registered at Koparkhairane police station, it added.

 

