Narendra Modi trying to incite communal violence for votes: Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti said that PM Narendra Modi was trying to incite communal violence to win votes.

Published: 15th April 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba

Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to incite communal violence to win votes.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an election gathering in Anantnag district, Mehbooba said: "He is trying to incite communal violence to win votes. They saw defeat coming their way in the first phase and they are now creating insecurity everywhere.

ALSO READ: Stones hurled at Mehbooba Mufti's motorcade in Anantnag district of J&K

"The situation they have created suggests that they might stage another Balakot like attack on Pakistan to get votes."

In the gathering, she also demanded a probe into the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

