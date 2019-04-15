Narendra Modi trying to incite communal violence for votes: Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to incite communal violence to win votes.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an election gathering in Anantnag district, Mehbooba said: "He is trying to incite communal violence to win votes. They saw defeat coming their way in the first phase and they are now creating insecurity everywhere.

"The situation they have created suggests that they might stage another Balakot like attack on Pakistan to get votes."

In the gathering, she also demanded a probe into the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.