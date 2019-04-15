Home Nation

'Not comfortable' with your technical expert, send another one: EC writes to TDP

The poll body sent a letter to the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) legal cell, asking it to send any other expert in place of Vemuru for discussing EVM-related issues.

Published: 15th April 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

EVM voting

Electronic Voting Machines inside a polling station. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Sunday made it clear to the TDP that it was "not comfortable" collaborating with Hari Prasad Vemuru as a technical expert on improving the functioning of electronic voting machines.

The poll body sent a letter to the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) legal cell, asking it to send any other expert in place of Vemuru for discussing EVM-related issues.

"The Commission is always open to all suggestions and the TEC carries out detailed in-depth root cause analysis of any technical glitch reported from the field to make the EVMs more sturdy," said the letter.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The EC said Vemuru's name was not in the list of delegates when TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came to meet  Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Saturday.

During the meeting, the CEC invited Vemuru to interact with the Technical Expert Committee (TEC) chairman Prof Shahani and Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, being "oblivious" of his background, which the EC came to know later.

In response to the Commission's earlier letter, the TDP had on Saturday expressed strong reservation about the poll panel's approach towards its technology advisor, claiming Vemuru was an internationally renowned expert.

The poll panel, however, said Vemuru was involved in a criminal case regarding alleged theft of an EVM in 2010.

The TDP has maintained that despite passage of several years, no charge sheet had been filed against Vemuru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP EC Election Commission EVM EVM Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp