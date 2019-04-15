Home Nation

Police observers in West Bengal say central forces adequately placed at polling booths

Sources said the issue came up for discussion Monday during a review of poll arrangements in specific constituencies of West Bengal and Tripura, going to polls in Phase 2 and 3.

Published: 15th April 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala police

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police observers deployed by the Election Commission in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha election are leant to have rejected on Monday suggestions by political parties that central forces were not placed at polling booths.

Sources said the issue came up for discussion Monday during a review of poll arrangements in specific constituencies of West Bengal and Tripura, going to polls in Phase 2 and 3.

The review was held for Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad in West Bengal, and Tripura East Parliamentary constituency. The preventive actions taken against the identified troublemakers and potential intimidators were also reviewed.

"The commission reviewed at length the Central Armed Police Forces deployment status in each of the Parliamentary Constituencies," an official statement said.

Police observers briefed about the preparation of district security or force deployment plan, use of central forces for area domination and confidence-building measures and the law and order situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Election Commission Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp