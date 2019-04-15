Rafale contempt case: Rahul dragging SC in shabby politics, says Meenakashi Lekhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi Monday latched onto the Supreme Court clarification in the Rafale fighter jet case to attack Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying as to how the man who does not understand "Constitutional morality" and "democratic traditions" would represent Indians in Parliament.

Lekhi, who filed a criminal contempt case against Gandhi, said he does not understand "Constitutional propriety" and was dragging institutions like the Supreme Court into "shabby politics".

Her comments came after the apex court made it clear that remarks made by Gandhi in the media on the Rafale case verdict were "incorrectly attributed" to it and directed Gandhi to give the explanation by April 22.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court has 'accepted' there was corruption in Rafale deal, claims Rahul

Lekhi, sitting Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi Parliamentary constituency, said Gandhi was raking up the issue on India's Rafale fighter jet deal with France to hide their own corruption.

"Out of four members of a family, three are on bail. Will they be giving lessons on honesty and integrity. To hide their own false, they are using these things," Lekhi said.

She was apparently referring to the National Herald case and Enforcement Directorate case against Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra in money laundering case.

The Congress President and his mother Sonia have been accused of cheating and misappropriating funds in the National Herald case.

Upbeat over the Monday's order of the top court on her criminal contempt case against Gandhi, Lekhi said: "The apex court while clarifying its order today has said that this (what Gandhi attributed to the apex court) was not even discussed.

ALSO READ: Did SC say chowkidaar chor hai? Court asks Rahul to explain by April 22

"That means he should come and explain to the court by next Monday, how did he get to say all this. Here is a person who does not understand constitutional propriety, democratic traditions and drags institutions like the Supreme Court into this kind of shabby politics."

She further said: "The man who does not understand Constitutional morality and democratic traditions, should he be representing Indians in the Parliament? He has been yelling and shouting about Rafale deal time and again but you think people of this country do not understand what is going on to hide their own corruption."

Lekhi, through senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, had submitted that Gandhi had come out in the public to make a remark that the "Supreme Court in its judgement (Rafale case) said, "Chowkidar Narendra Modi chor hain" The bench said, "You were right to the extent we never said what has been brought in the petition. We will seek clarification".