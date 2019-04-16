Home Nation

AgustaWestland scam accused Gautam Khaitan gets bail in a black money case

Published: 16th April 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Gautham Khaitan

Delhi lawyer Gautam Khaitan who is an accuesed in the VVIP chopper scam case. (Photo: EPS / Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to AgustaWestland chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan in a separate black money and laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Khaitan on a personal bond or Rs 25 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

The fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Khaitan on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax Department against him under the provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

