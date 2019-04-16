Home Nation

BJP slams Congress for Sidhu's speech, accuses it of dividing people

The BJP played a video of Sidhu's speech at Katihar in Bihar, where he is heard saying minorities in the country if they vote unitedly, Modi government will be "sorted out".

Published: 16th April 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress after its leader Navjot Singh Sidhu apparently asked Muslims at an election rally in Bihar to unite and oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was in the opposition party's "DNA" to divide people.

At a press conference here, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) played a video of Sidhu's speech at Katihar in Bihar, where the Punjab minister is heard saying minorities in the country are the majority in that area and if they vote unitedly, the Modi government will be "sorted out".

Slamming the Congress, BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It is part of the Congress' DNA to divide. It is not a new norm in this party." The BJP also moved the Election Commission, seeking action against Sidhu for allegedly inflaming communal passion.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Prasad also attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her criticism of the saffron party over its interpretation of nationalism and said she should not be giving lessons in nationalism to the BJP.

"Your Congress encourages 'tukde-tukde gang'. It seeks evidence of soldiers' valour," he alleged, accusing the opposition party of dividing people for vote bank politics. Is this nationalism, the BJP leader asked.

"We are proud that nationalism, national security and national respect have emerged as a big issue. People of country will respond. We are very assured to know that because of these comments of opposition leaders, seeking evidence of sacrifices, questioning tough action against terrorism, all these issues have come to the centre stage of this campaign," he said.

ALSO READ | Navjot Singh Sidhu to be Congress' star campaigner in Lok Sabha elections: Senior party leader

Whether it is Sidhu or opposition leaders like Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, they are all speaking on a similar voice, Prasad alleged.

The BJP leader also took strong exception to some Bangladeshi actors campaigning in West Bengal in support of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress and questioned if they had sought permission for this.

The general election is for the citizens of India, he said, adding outsiders may come as observers but if they want to campaign for a party, then they may require permission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu BJP Sorted Out

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Diganta Das
    Congress is the most communal party in the world.Navjot Singh Sidhdhu is a traitor. When Rahul Gandhi visited Kerala
    1 day ago reply

  • Narendra rana
    Siddhu has always been a bit crazy. But has he lately allowed paki-sponsorwd ideas to dictate his own speech and behaviour? Too quickly he "flies off the handle "nowadays. Possibl needs mental de-syressing treatment.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp