Congress uses buffalo for its poll campaign in Chhattisgarh, violates manual code of conduct

The buffalo with the Hindi message on its body, “Listen to us (we dumb creature). Elect Congress this time. Vote for Congress,” along with the Congress symbol is going viral on the social media.

Published: 16th April 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:43 PM

Congress campaign

The buffalo with the Congress message in Kawardha district. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amidst high electoral pitch during the hot summer month, even animals are pushed for drumming up the candidates' support. In Kawardha, the home district of the former chief minister Raman Singh, a buffalo has been used in the ongoing election campaign with the slogan written on the animal's body seeking the votes in favour of the Congress party.

“Listen to us (we dumb creature). Elect Congress this time. Vote for Congress,” written in Hindi on the buffalo body along with the symbol of the party. The buffalo is gaining the attention of the people wherever it goes or roams about with many were seen taking the images of the animal and sharing on the social media.

Kawardha district comes under the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency where the second phase of polling is going to be held on April 18.

“Congress party with the support of local village youths embarked upon a unique campaign, which doesn’t need any investment. And such cheap means of communication is attracting the voters. The Election Commission has fixed the expense limit for a candidate contesting the polls. But this practice doesn’t entail any expenditure and the campaigning gets conveniently done,” said a youth in the video standing with the buffalo that has gone viral.

The youth whose identity couldn’t be ascertained claimed to be engaged in the poll campaign using the buffalo.

However, the practice is contrary to the manual issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) asking the political parties and the candidates to abide by the model code of conduct by refraining to use any animal during the election canvassing.

When contacted the Congress chief spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said that the party doesn’t support such style of campaign. “We will find out who is the person engaging the buffalo in the poll campaign. Let there be a complaint against him,” Trivedi said.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India while welcoming the ECI decision on new Manual code on not using any animal in the election campaign has also appealed the people to report any violation of the poll code particularly on using animals during the campaign.

TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Congress poll campaign message on buffalo

