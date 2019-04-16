Home Nation

ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari passes away

Rohit Shekhar had in 2008 filed the suit claiming to be veteran politician Tiwari's son.

Published: 16th April 2019 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 07:56 AM

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of late Congress leader N D Tiwari, died at his house in Defence Colony on Tuesday evening, the police said. DCP, South, Vijay Kumar said at 4.40 p.m., Rohit’s wife found him unresponsive and he was rushed to Max hospital in Saket, where doctors declared him brought dead. 

“He was sleeping when his wife noticed that his hands and feet had turned cold and that his nose was bleeding. He was unresponsive,” Kumar said, ruling out the scope of foul play. “The family is not suspicious.” 

He said Rohit, 40, had a heart problem. “We have initiated an inquiry and are waiting for the reports for clarity. 

“His mother Ujjwala Tiwari was already in Max for her personal treatment when she received a call from home about Rohit’s condition,” he added. 

The hospital issued a statement, saying an emergency call was from his residence at 4.41 p.m. and he was declared brought dead. “As per established procedure, we have informed the authorities,” 
it added. 

But, Ujjwala Tiwari later made a cryptic statement before the media. “His (Rohit’s) death is natural. I have no suspicion, but I will reveal later what circumstances led to his death,” she said.

