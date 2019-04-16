Home Nation

'Nyay' money will go into accounts of 5 crore women: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress, in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, has said Nyay assures up to Rs 72,000 a year or Rs 6,000 a month income to 20 per cent of India's poorest families.

Published: 16th April 2019 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NANDED: Money under the 'Nyay' minimum income guarantee scheme will go into accounts of five crore women, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said here Monday.

Addressing a poll rally, Gandhi also assured the crowd that farmers won't be jailed for failure to repay loans, if the Congress comes to power.

"If the likes of Anil Ambani are not in jail for not repaying loans, why should farmers be in jail," he said.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "failing to keep his promise of giving two crore jobs to India's youth", Gandhi said, "We will provide 22 lakh jobs a year after Congress comes to power".

"Unemployment in India is now highest in the last 45 years," he said.

