Peoples Conference leader Irfan Ansari richest among those contesting from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Peoples Conference leader and businessman-turned-politician Irfan Raza Ansari is the richest among the 12 candidates in fray from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Lok Sabha seat that will head for voting in the second phase on Thursday.

Irfan Raza Ansari owns various businesses and has total assets worth Rs 66.54 crores, according to an affidavit filed by him.

He is the brother of former minister and Shia leader Imran Ansari who left the PDP to protest "nepotism and dynastic supremacy" in the party led by Mehbooba Mufti.

The 41-year-old Delhi University graduate had Rs 1.5 lakh cash in hand at the time of filing his nomination from the prestigious constituency from were National Conference (NC) president and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah is seeking re-election.

According to his affidavit, Irfan Raza Ansari's movable assets are worth Rs 7.34 crore and include a fleet of expensive cars, including three Mercedes valued at Rs 3.8 crore.

He also has jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh while his wife owns jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh. The PC candidate has immovable assets worth Rs 59.20 crore which include 170 kanals (21 acres) agricultural land having the market value of Rs 12 crore and non-agriculture land valued at Rs 42.4 crore.

He has liabilities of Rs 6.23 crore which include term loan, credit card outstanding and car loans. Ansari's wife, who owns 10 per cent equity shares in one of her husband's companies, has movable assets worth Rs 37.53 lakh, including jewellery valued at Rs 30 lakh.

Abdullah, a former Union minister, has total declared assets of Rs 12.1 crore. While his movable assets are valued at Rs 1.59 crore, which include two cars, his immovable assets are worth Rs 10.6 crore.

The NC president has said he has no knowledge of the assets of his wife who lives in London since 1990. The 83-year-old leader holds an MBBS degree from a Rajasthan college. PDP candidate and Shia leader Aga Mohsin have movable assets worth Rs 18.30 lakh and immovable valued at Rs 1 crore.

He has no cash in hand, while his wife owns jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh. BJP's Khalid Jehangir has movable assets valued at Rs 64 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 1.5 crore.

His wife, a teacher, has movable assets worth Rs 39 lakh which include jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, and immovable assets valued at Rs 4 crore.

Jehangir has liabilities of Rs 38 lakh. Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Banday has Rs 50,000 in cash and an equal amount in a bank.

He has immovable assets worth Rs 1.8 crore in 36 kanals of land. Rest seven other candidates have assets worth less than Rs 1 crore. Among the 12 candidates, Abdullah and Jehangir have criminal cases against them.

While Abdullah has a case related to misappropriation of funds against him from the time he was the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), Jehangir faces a defamation case filed by former minister and PDP leader Naeem Akhtar.