Raipur Diary: Polling officials get warm welcome

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Better air connectivity, more flights

In a boost to air connectivity to Raipur, as many as 11 cities across 10 states will now be connected to the city by virtue of more flights operated by multiple carriers. From June 22, fliers will able to board direct flights to Prayagraj at Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda airport. The majority of flights, 10, from the state capital currently take off for Delhi, followed by 2 flights daily to Mumbai. Business opportunities and growth potential of the state have been cited as compelling reasons for the steady increase in the city’s air connectivity.

‘Nature Walk’ for poll awareness

Nandan Van in Raipur is the perfect weekend getaway for residents, offering them a chance to explore and savour the state’s boundless natural resource. And it was here that an innovative campaign, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation ((SVEEP) was launched in the form of a ‘Nature Walk. The campaign, led by SVEEP nodal officer and Raipur CEO Gaurav Kumar, is aimed at raising general awareness on the polling process and boosting the voting percentage. The campaign drew visitors in their hundreds, including nature lovers, villagers, members of social awareness outfits and government staff.

‘Sakora’ for winged friends

Residents of Raipur have been urged by the administration to put ‘sakoras’ (terracotta or earthen pots) at their homes to enable winged guests to quench their thirst in summer months. The act, it said, is part of people’s responsibility to ensure preservation and survival of birds. The administration said the provision of earthen pitchers at balconies, on terraces or in gardens would help the birds take a sip or two during a heat wave condition. Governor Anandiben Patel has also had a sakora put up on a tree at the Raipur collectorate to help birds survive the sweltering summer days.

Polling officials get warm welcome

Elections in Sukma in south Bastar, a known Maoist stronghold, is nothing short of a test of nerves for polling officials. And, the officials who were airlifted by choppers to remote, virtually inaccessible areas to ensure free and fair polling in the first phase, were received personally by none other than Sukma’s collector Chandan Kumar as they returned from duty. Kumar commended the officials for their role in ensuring robust polling in the remote areas. “The voter turnout this year was around 47.225, 16% more than the 2014 Lok Sabha polls,” the collector said.