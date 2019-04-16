Home Nation

Ravindra Jadeja bats for BJP after father, sister join Congress

On Sunday, over a month after Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba was inducted into the BJP, the Saurashtra cricketer's father and sister joined the Congress in the presence of party leader Hardik Patel.

Published: 16th April 2019

Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Monday said he supports the BJP after a family divide which saw his wife joining the saffron party, and his father and sister becoming members of the opposition Congress in Gujarat in run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

On Sunday, over a month after Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba was inducted into the BJP, the Saurashtra cricketer's father and sister joined the Congress in the presence of party leader and Patidar quota spearhead Hardik Patel.

"I support BJP," Ravindra Jadeja, who was Monday selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming World Cup, said in a short tweet, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rivaba Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, and sister, Nainaba, joined the Congress at an election rally in Kalavad city of Jamnagar district Sunday. Congress candidate for the Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat, Mulu Kandoriya, was also present. Ravindra Jadeja (30) hails from Jamnagar.

The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder's wife, Rivaba Jadeja, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 3 in Jamnagar in the presence sitting MP Poonamben Maadam, who has been renominated by the saffron party. Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in a single phase on April 23.

