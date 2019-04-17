Home Nation

50 lakh jobs lost after demonetisation, youth worst hit

The report by Azim Premji University sugested that women were affected more than men. They have higher unemployment rates, as well as lower labour force participation rates.

Published: 17th April 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

A report revealed that unemployment, in general, has risen steadily post 2011.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Nearly 50 lakh people in India lost their jobs between 2016-2018, a report said highlighting that the "beginning of the decline" coincided with demonetisation, although "no direct causal relationship could be established" between the trends.

The report by Azim Premji University's titled State of Working India was based on the CMIE-CPDX data that highlighted India's unemployed were mostly the youth.

"In general, women are much worse affected than men. They have higher unemployment rates, as well as lower labour force participation rates," it added.

The report revealed that unemployment, in general, has risen steadily post 2011. Both the Periodic Labour Force Survey and the CMIE-CPDX report the overall unemployment rate to be around 6 per cent in 2018, double of what it was in the decade from 2000 to 2011." 

"Among urban women, graduates are 10 per cent of the working age population but 34 per cent of the unemployed. The age group 20-24 years is hugely over-represented among the unemployed. 

"Among urban men, for example, this age group accounts for 13.5 per cent of the working age population but 60 per cent of the unemployed." 

Besides, the report noted that "in addition to rising open unemployment among the higher educated, the less educated (and likely, informal) workers have also seen job losses and reduced work opportunities since 2016. 

