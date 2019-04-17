Army atrocities brewing secessionism in Kashmiris' minds: Mehbooba Mufti

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday claimed the situation in Kashmir has worsened to an extent that the people have begun rethinking over the state's accession to India.

"There is a law of jungle here. Yesterday an SDM and other staffers with him were beaten up by the Army. Prison inmates are beaten up, bodies (of militants killed) in encounters are mutilated and burnt by some chemical..," claimed the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

She was talking to reporters after a convention of her party workers at Khanabal in Anantnag district of the state.

"It does not seem we are with the India to which Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and Maharaja Hari Singh had acceded. That India was the country of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and everyone," she said.

"Today, there is so much of oppression and atrocities committed that Kashmiris shiver and think which India did we accede to!" Mehbooba added.

The PDP chief president, meanwhile, asked police not to take action against anyone involved in the pelting of stones at her motorcade in Anantnag district on Monday.

"Mehbooba Mufti asked police to release the youth, if anyone has been arrested, in the case of stone-pelting on her motorcade in Khirram area the other day," a PDP spokesman said.