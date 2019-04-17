Home Nation

Ban parties from offering loan waivers in manifestos: PIL before SC

The parties shouldn't be allowed to manipulate public funds for their motives to attract vote banks at the cost of public funds which belongs to country, it said.

Published: 17th April 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

farmers, loan waiver

Political parties shouldn't be allowed to manipulate public funds for their motives to attract vote banks at the cost of public funds, the PIL said (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to restrain political parties from offering loan waivers and other monetary schemes in their election manifestos saying that these plans involve public funds and adversely affect the economy.

The plea said the Centre as also the states should not be allowed to waive loans and banks need to be restrained from technical write-offs of non-performing assets (NPA) to ensure that their financial condition is not camouflaged.

The petition, filed by advocate Reena N Singh, is listed for hearing on April 22 before a bench headed by Justice S A Bobde.

Singh said the Centre and states should formulate an agricultural policy which makes the sector profitable and assists farmers in becoming prosperous, increasing their interest in farming.

"Political parties should not be permitted to offer loan waiving schemes or any other monetary schemes in their election manifestos," the petition said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The political parties whether in power or in opposition should not be allowed to manipulate public funds for their political motives to attract a section of mass voters or vote banks at the cost of public funds which belongs to country," it said.

Besides the Centre, states and Union Territories, the plea has arrayed as parties the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Election Commission of India (ECI), Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Finance.

The plea said that waiver of bank loans should not be allowed to ensure transparency and fairness regarding use of public funds.

It said political parties are offering loan waiver schemes in their election manifesto by ignoring its negative effects on the Indian economy and they are using this "offer of manipulation of public fund as a tool to achieve their political motives to come to power".

The political parties are offering to waive the loan from the government exchequer gathered by taxation and not from their political party funds, it said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court loan waivers election manifestos Reena N Singh farm loan waiver Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Gaazi Noor
    Offering loan waivers using Tax Money amounts to bribery ! Ban the parties and arrest their top leaders today!
    20 hours ago reply

  • Ajeet
    A great step forward every indian should support this petition. Will somebody start a petition capaign
    1 day ago reply
Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp