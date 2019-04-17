Home Nation

Congress files FIR against Nagaland Deputy CM for MCC violation

Congress has demanded repolling at Riphyim Polling Station in Dy CM Y Patton's home constituency, 37-Tyui in Wokha district.

Congress flag

Congress flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Congress has filed an FIR against Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during the April 11 Lok Sabha poll in the state.

The party has demanded repolling at Riphyim Polling Station in Patton's home constituency -- 37-Tyui in Wokha district.

"The FIR against Patton is for serious violation of model code of conduct by entering the polling station wearing a political party's scarf, and criminal conduct of impersonation and forgery by indulging in proxy voting," a Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee release said.

The complaint has been filed at Wokha Police Station on Tuesday.

Congress's demand for repolling, however, was not accepted for recommendation to the Election Commission by Returning Officer M Patton, who said, "No discrepancies were observed after going through the report of the presiding officer and sector magistrate." 

