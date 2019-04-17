Congress spokesperson Chaturvedi miffed with party for taking back leaders who misbehaved with her

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi made the headlines on Wednesday as she expressed her displeasure over the party's decision to take back some of its old timers who were expelled for misbehaving with her.

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence [sic] in @incindia [Congress] over those who have given their sweat & blood," Chaturvedi tweeted in a strongly-worded post. She adds: “ Having faced brickbats & abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate.”

Earlier the Congress Committee of Uttar Pradesh had thrown out some of its leaders for their alleged unruly behaviour with Priyanka Chaturvedi in Mathura while she was attending a press conference.

However, keeping in view the ongoing election process, the party has decided to reinstate those leaders within a few days after a reported intervention of Congress national general secretary and in-charge western UP Jyotiraditya Scindia.