Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde says Solapur is his final poll battle

By PTI

SOLAPUR: Former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, who is the Congress candidates from Solapur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, has said this would be his last election.

Shinde, 77, is pitted against Lingayat seer Jaisiddeshwar Swami of the BJP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur, which will go to polls on Thursday.

"This is going to be my last election. I never said it publicly before, but am saying now, I am not going to contest any Assembly or Lok Sabha election in future," he told reporters here as he wrapped up canvassing on Tuesday.

Shinde served as Home minister during the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

He was the chief minister of Maharashtra from 2003 to 2004 and was the governor of Andhra Pradesh between November 2004 and January 2006.