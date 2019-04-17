Home Nation

Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde says Solapur is his final poll battle

Shinde, 77, is pitted against Lingayat seer Jaisiddeshwar Swami of the BJP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur, which will go to polls on Thursday.

Published: 17th April 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sushilkumar Shinde

Former Union Home Minister​ Sushilkumar Shinde (File | PTI)

By PTI

SOLAPUR: Former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, who is the Congress candidates from Solapur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, has said this would be his last election.

Shinde, 77, is pitted against Lingayat seer Jaisiddeshwar Swami of the BJP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur, which will go to polls on Thursday.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"This is going to be my last election. I never said it publicly before, but am saying now, I am not going to contest any Assembly or Lok Sabha election in future," he told reporters here as he wrapped up canvassing on Tuesday.

Shinde served as Home minister during the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

He was the chief minister of Maharashtra from 2003 to 2004 and was the governor of Andhra Pradesh between November 2004 and January 2006.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushilkumar Shinde Solapur Lok Sabha seat MPCC Maharashtra politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp