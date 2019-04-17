Home Nation

EC to deploy more Central forces in Bengal during phase two

The Election Commission (EC) decided to deploy central forces at 80 per cent of over 5,000 booths in three Lok Sabha constituencies in state where voting will be held on April 18.

Published: 17th April 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Election Commission (EC) decided to deploy central forces at 80 per cent of over 5,000 booths in three Lok Sabha constituencies in state where voting will be held on April 18. The decision was taken after Opposition parties complained of malpractice in the absence of Central forces at polling booths during the first phase of polls in West Bengal in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar in North Bengal.

The second phase of polls will cover 5,390 booths and an additional 113 companies of Central forces will join the existing troops on the ground.

A total of 194 companies will be deployed overall. According to an EC official, authorities had initially decided to deploy Central forces at only 55 per cent of the booths in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Raiganj seats. The remaining 20 per cent of the booths will be manned by the state armed police and assisted by CCTVs cameras, webcasting videography and micro observers, said an Election Commission official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal elections Phase 2 elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp