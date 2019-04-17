Great wall divides Aligarh’s views

Pushkar Banakar By

ALIGARH: Aligarh goes to the polls on April 18, but no hectic political activity is visible anywhere to suggest the same. The calm, however, is only one side of the coin. As one travels through the famed streets of the Aligarh Muslim University and the lanes and bylanes of the city and through the rural pockets, the real picture emerges. Aligarh is like a two-pronged fork with issues inside the university and those outside its walls.

While the university wants to oust the Narendra Modi-led government in the upcoming elections, other voters of the constituency, though mildly disappointed, seem to be in favour of giving the BJP a second chance.

“The government has been unnecessarily provoking us with various issues such as the one of the Jinnah portrait. It has been there for long, why did they suddenly come up with the idea of removing it?” a six-foot-two, third-year B.Com student, who did not want to be named, says as he hurries away for namaz.

Close by a group of girls, from the communication department, overhears the conversation. As he hurries away, they continue the conversation. “The Jinnah issue is not the only one. Over the past years, the government has tried various means to stifle our freedom of expression,” a second-year mass communication student said, anger visible on her face. Even before she can finish, another girl, her classmate, gives an example how the government is trying to saffronise educational institutions “Why the heck do we need Tiranga Yatras on educational campuses?” asks another student.

Hearing them, a 30-35 member crowd gathers on the lawn in front of the university library. All of them want the same thing — the ouster of the NDA government. They say they live in fear in universities. They fear they would be harassed if their identities were made public.

A student leader, who does not wish to be identified, says the students of the university are doing everything in their power to convince voters in surrounding areas to oust the government.

“We are talking to people and telling them of the dangers of voting for the current government. We will continue to do it,” he says.

A different world outside

Just around a kilometre away from the university gate is Mohammed Akram’s pan shop. He, like most of the other 1.8 lakh voters in the constituency, views the elections differently. “All we need is food, water, shelter and jobs,” says the skull-capped 48-year-old.

According to him, the BJP government has improved conditions marginally and he feels his life would improve if the BJP was given another chance. “Before 2014, the roads were horrible. They have improved now. The water supply was extremely erratic but now it is a little better,” he says.

Almost 20 per cent of voters in the constituency are Muslims. Jats too make up a significant number and inhabit almost 80 villages. Lodhs, an OBC community, who are distributed sparsely across the constituency also form an influential part of the vote bank. Interestingly, despite having a large Muslim population, Aligarh has never been represented by one in the Lok Sabha.

Akram’s views find support as far as 30 km from the city in Khair. Bablu Balyan, a 48-year-old Jat and a father of six, is not satisfied with the work done by the BJP but admits that there has been a marginal improvement.

“Boond boond se sagar banta hai saab (Drops of water form an ocean),” he says and breaks out into a smile. Upon being prodded, Balyan says, “There has been a small change in my life. At least now, I have a gas connection. It is a good start. Maybe in the next five years I might have a house.”

His friend Narayan Chahar, a cobbler, feels he has to give BJP a second chance due to the surgical strikes. “Humare jawano ka balidan bekaar nahi gaya. Ye sirf Modi ke wajah se. (The sacrifices of our jawans are not going waste. This is only because of Modi),” he says. The 38-year-old, however, earns less than `100 a day and is the sole bread winner of his seven-member family.

“Paisa kya hai, haath ka mail. Desh sabse zaruri hai (Money will come and go. The country is most important),” he adds.

Only time will tell if the voters in Aligarh heed to the call of the students or listen to their heart.