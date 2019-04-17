Grenade explosion in Assam on poll-eve

By PTI

DIPHU: An explosion took place in Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, on the eve of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, police said.

No casualty was reported. The explosion occurred around 7.30 pm near a stationary truck at Bokoliaghat in the district which falls under the Autonomous District (ST) constituency.

Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, home to a number of tribal groups, comprise the Autonomous District (ST) Lok Sabha seat.

The windshield of the truck was shattered under the impact of the blast which, local people claimed, was caused by a grenade. The police, however, said it could be confirmed only after investigation.

Polling will be held in five Lok Sabha seats, including Autonomous District, on Thursday in the second phase polling. The other four seats are Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Nowgong and Mangaldoi.