Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 2: Here's what you need to know

By Online Desk

Twelve states and one Union territory will vote on April 18 to elect representatives to 95 Lok Sabha seats. The scheduled polling in Vellore and East Tripura has been cancelled by the President due to the abuse of money power and has been deferred from April 18 to April 23.

The states and Union territories going to the polls in Phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

The voting time on Thursday will be from 7 AM to 6 PM. Voting for the general election which started on April 11 to choose the 17th Lok Sabha is taking place in seven phases.

Phase 2 (April 18) - 95 seats

1. Assam: 5 seats

2. Bihar: 5 seats

3. Chhattisgarh: 3 seats

4. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

5. Karnataka: 14 seats

6. Maharashtra: 10 seats

7. Manipur: 1 seat

8. Odisha: 5 seats

9. Tamil Nadu: 38 seats

10. Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats

11. West Bengal: 3 seats

12. Puducherry: 1 seat

The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be announced on May 23. Click here to find out when your constituency is going to the polls and other election-related queries.