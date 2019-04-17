Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 2: Here's what you need to know

Voting for the general election which started on April 11 to choose the 17th Lok Sabha is taking place in seven phases.  

Published: 17th April 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 06:23 AM

EVM

Security officials collect Electronic Voting Machines EVM and other election material from a distribution centre for the second phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bhagalpur Wednesday April 17 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Twelve states and one Union territory will vote on April 18 to elect representatives to 95 Lok Sabha seats.  The scheduled polling in Vellore and East Tripura has been cancelled by the President due to the abuse of money power and has been deferred from April 18 to April 23.

The states and Union territories going to the polls in Phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry. 

The voting time on Thursday will be from 7 AM to 6 PM.  Voting for the general election which started on April 11 to choose the 17th Lok Sabha is taking place in seven phases.  

Phase 2 (April 18) - 95 seats

1. Assam: 5 seats
2. Bihar: 5 seats
3. Chhattisgarh: 3 seats
4. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
5. Karnataka: 14 seats
6. Maharashtra: 10 seats
7. Manipur: 1 seat
8. Odisha: 5 seats
9. Tamil Nadu: 38 seats
10. Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats
11. West Bengal: 3 seats
12. Puducherry: 1 seat

The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be announced on May 23. Click here to find out when your constituency is going to the polls and other election-related queries.

