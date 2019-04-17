Home Nation

Kamal Nath doing politics over natural tragedy: BJP

Kamal Nath had tweeted that Modi is the country's PM and not of Gujarat and that rains and lightning had left 10 people dead in Madhya Pradesh but Modi's concerns were confined to Gujarat.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Wednesday accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of doing politics over the loss caused by overnight rains and storm after the Congress leader charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns were limited to his home state Gujarat.

READ | 15 killed in unseasonal rain, lightning in Madhya Pradesh 

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni hit out at the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, saying he is well aware of the procedure that the state government has to first inform the Centre about the damage in such a natural tragedy to get relief but instead of doing so, he was tweeting and doing politics.

"Instead of informing the Centre, he chose to do politics over the tragedy," Baluni said.

Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives during the unseasonal rains and storm in Gujarat.

He made a similar announcement for the victims' families in other states, including Madhya Pradesh.

 

Comments

