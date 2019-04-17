Kamal Nath doing politics over natural tragedy: BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Wednesday accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of doing politics over the loss caused by overnight rains and storm after the Congress leader charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns were limited to his home state Gujarat.

Kamal Nath had in a tweet taken a swipe at Modi, saying he was the country's prime minister and not of Gujarat and that rains and lightning had left 10 people dead in Madhya Pradesh but Modi's concerns were confined to Gujarat.

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni hit out at the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, saying he is well aware of the procedure that the state government has to first inform the Centre about the damage in such a natural tragedy to get relief but instead of doing so, he was tweeting and doing politics.

"Instead of informing the Centre, he chose to do politics over the tragedy," Baluni said.

Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives during the unseasonal rains and storm in Gujarat.

He made a similar announcement for the victims' families in other states, including Madhya Pradesh.