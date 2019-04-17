Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: 2008 Malegaon blasts accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur joins BJP, will take on Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal

Published: 17th April 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Malegaon blast case accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. (File |PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, firebrand saffron leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur joined the BJP in presence of senior party leaders at state headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday. 

The 48-year-old Thakur later told journalists that she would contest against Congress candidate and ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal and win the battle.

With the 48-year-old Thakur joining the BJP formally and announcing she will fight against Singh, the suspense on who would be BJP candidate from Bhopal seat is nearly over.

“Hum Ladenge bhi aur jeetenge bhi,” said Thakur, after joining the BJP in presence of senior party leaders, including national general secretary (organization) Ram Lal in Bhopal.

Though Thakur hasn’t contested any major elections till now, the post-graduate in History has been associated with RSS’ student wing ABVP and the VHP’s women wing Durga Vahini in the past.

Thakur, who is among those accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case is presently out on bail. Six persons were killed and over 100 injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) strapped on a bike went off at Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

In December 2017, the Special NIA court had dropped Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act charges against Thakur and other accused in the case, but trial continues against her under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Bhopal seat has been a BJP bastion since 1989 and the notable BJP winners from seat, include ex-CMs Uma Bharti and Kailash Joshi.

On March 23 only, the Congress had announced ex-CM Digvijaya Singh as the candidate from Bhopal.

Besides, possible candidature of Thakur from Bhopal, the BJP has finalized candidates for four other remaining seats in the 29 seats strong MP. While Indore Development Authority (IDA) chairman Shankar Lalwani is likely to be fielded from Indore, ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s close aide Ramakant Bhargava is likely to be the candidate from Vidisha seat, while new faces could be fielded from Guna and Sagar seats also.

Out of the 29 seats, BJP had won 27 seats in 2014 polls in MP.

Comments(1)

  Cynthia Reilly
    Can a criminal out on bail stand for Elections???? Obviously she can - since she's a BJP leader!!! BUT RAHUL DRAVID WHO MOVED HIS RESIDENTIAL ADDRESS & FORGOT TO REGISTER HIS NEW ADDRESS
    16 hours ago
